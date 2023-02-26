Idaho Black Community Alliance hosts STEM workshop to highlight the importance of Black involvement in STEM

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Technology is always advancing in the world and with Micron's Multi-Billion dollar investment into Idaho, STEM outreach in the Treasure Valley is becoming increasingly important.

The Idaho Black Community Alliance is helping push that awareness, especially in the Black community. On Saturday, the group hosted a STEM workshop where they invited Black people who work in STEM to talk at the unBound library in Meridian to talk to the community about their careers.

"Today is important to show the Children that there are opportunities for them in this realm as well," said Shari Babe, who runs Brown Like Me, an organization for Black people in Boise that helps connect people to Black culture.

As STEM jobs are becoming more important in the world, Black people remain to be an underrepresented group in those careers.

“We’re only 8% nationwide as the Black Population in STEM. We need to change that," said Trish Walker, who is the CEO of the Idaho Black Community Alliance.

The South West Idaho STEM Hub, or SWISH, helped sponsor the event. They hope that if Black children can see people who look like them in STEM fields, they might realize how important it is to get involved.

“We were hoping to amplify Black Professionals in STEM and for people to see their place in this space," said Daniel Schillo who works with SWISH.