Idaho Backcountry Vets hosts Spooktacular at Babby Farms near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho Backcountry Vets makes it their mission to connect veterans with each other and the outdoors through hunting and fishing.

This organization started with three veterans and has grown considerably in the last few years and on Saturday night they will host a spooktacular event for vets and their families.

"The children will have more fun than just about anybody and they will talk about it for days," said Vietnam Army veteran Mike Russell.

Mike Russell moved to Idaho about a year ago and he discovered Idaho Backcountry Vets and now he volunteers his time after experiencing what they offer veterans.

"I have not been out the hunting yet, I’ve been fishing and I had a blast," said Russell. "There was one gentleman that was there, he was 98-years-old I believe and we hit it off, we sat and talked for hours catching sturgeon he had tears in his eyes."

Idaho Backcountry Vets has formed a new partnership with Babby Farms north of Caldwell and this veteran-owned farm has some really amazing animals including camels, kangaroos and a yak.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday the farm invites veterans and the public to enjoy a free event featuring those animals, a haunted hayride, the pumpkin patch and many more activities.

JJ Harper is an Air Force veteran who joined Idaho Backcountry Vets two years ago and she works as the special events coordinator, Harper is hoping to draw in more female veterans because of the experience she has had within this group.

"I think a lot of time we are not giving the same amount of attention that a lot of the male veterans get," said Harper. "This group has not treated me that way at all."

While the event is free, donations do help this non-profit get more veterans out hunting and fishing, here is a map to Babby Farms and the address is 5900 El Paso Rd, Caldwell, Idaho.