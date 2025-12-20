Idaho Attorney General expresses concerns over Trump's order to reschedule marijuana as a Schedule III drug

BOISE, Idaho — Following Donald Trump's executive order to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, attorneys general from multiple states, including Idaho, have expressed that cannabis should remain a Schedule I drug.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador released a statement on Friday saying, "Since before President Trump took office, many of us—the Attorneys General of Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—have argued against the rescheduling of marijuana as a Schedule I drug."

With a signed executive order, the federal government now recognizes that marijuana has a "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence." The signing itself does not fully make marijuana use legal, but it could continue the process of legalizing the drug.

The attorneys general furthered their statement, writing, "we have seen firsthand the harm the drug has caused in our communities. The negative impacts of expanded marijuana use, especially on children and adolescents, are worrisome. And the public policy challenges, such as the exponential increase in difficult-to-combat driving under the influence, are both significant and serious."

