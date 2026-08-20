Idaho Attorney General calls for grizzly bears to be removed from the Endangered Species List

Attorney General Raúl Labrador has called on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List (ESA).

Labrador argued in a letter sent to USFWS that Idaho "has grown the grizzly bear population back to health through real investment and sacrifice from our state agencies and local communities," opposing further federal intervention in population recovery.

According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Labrador's letter identifies "specific changes still needed" in a proposal from the Trump administration to amend the Endangered Species Act's "4d rule", which governs grizzly bear protections in the Lower 48 states.

The proposal from the Trump administration, announced in July, followed a separate version of the act that the Biden administration issued in Jan. 2025.

The AG's office says that a broader rulemaking to revise the grizzly bear's underlying USFWS listing status is in progress, with the letter calling for the species to be delisted completely.

Grizzly bears were first listed as threatened in the lower 48 states in 1975.