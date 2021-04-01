Watch
Idaho asks court to toss lawsuit challenging vaccine plans

Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 15:40:57-04

BOISE, Idaho — State officials want a federal judge to require an 87-year-old Idaho man to reveal whether he's received the COVID-19 vaccine following his January lawsuit seeking to put those 65 and older at the front of the line.

The state attorney general's office said in documents filed Wednesday that the lawsuit should be thrown out on technical grounds. But if it's not, state officials say, then Richard Byrd should be forced to reveal whether he's been vaccinated, because that could make the case pointless.

Byrd wasn't eligible to get the vaccine when he filed the $75,000 lawsuit in January but became eligible on Feb. 1.

