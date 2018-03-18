Idaho Artistry in Wood Show Makes Toys For Shriners

Boise, (ID) - A long-standing cultural tradition in the Treasure valley picked back up again March 17th allowing woodworkers to show off their talents at the 'Idaho Artistry in Wood Show.'

Items are also submitted for judging as part of a competition, but only one artist walks away with the title best of show.

Local woodworkers even made toys for sick kids that were handed off to the Shriner's Club.

Tomorrow, March 18th is the last day for the 10th anniversary of the wood show with the doors opening at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.