Idaho arrives at COVID-19 vaccination milestone; state adds 209 new cases, no deaths

This article was originally published by Rachel Roberts in the Idaho Statesman.

More than half a million Idahoans are officially fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows that 504,388 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. That equates to about 36% of the state’s eligible population (16 and older). The state has administered 1,080,893 doses in all, with 43.5% of the population having received at least one dose.

The vaccination milestone coincides with the continued decrease in the state’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases, which stayed below 200 cases per day for the second consecutive day, at 174.1.

Health and Welfare added only 209 new cases statewide on Tuesday and no new deaths. Health officials have reported 188,233 confirmed and probable cases of the disease since last March. Nearly 108,000 people are presumed recovered.

The counties adding new cases Tuesday were Ada (51 new, 51,784 total), Bannock (4 new, 8,724 total), Bingham (2 new, 4,809 total), Blaine (1 new, 2,365 total), Boise (1 new, 355 total), Bonner (3 new, 3,227 total), Bonneville (15 new, 14,842 total), Boundary (5 new, 868 total), Canyon (41 new, 26,542 total), Caribou (2 new, 691 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,936 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,048 total), Custer (1 new, 247 total), Elmore (4 new, 1,987 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,181 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,129 total), Gem (3 new, 1,758 total), Idaho (3 new, 1,202 total), Jefferson (2 new, 2,981 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,591 total), Kootenai (30 new, 17,863 total), Latah (5 new, 3,112 total), Lemhi (1 new, 524 total), Lincoln (1 new, 502 total), Madison (5 new, 7,165 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,597 total), Payette (2 new, 2,543 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,098 total), Teton (1 new, 1,213 total), Twin Falls (9 new, 9,470 total), Valley (1 new, 838 total) and Washington (1 new, 1,212 total).

WALMART OFFERS WALK-UP VACCINES

Walmart and Sam’s Club are now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at all 27 pharmacies in Idaho.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,080,893, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 504,388 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,165 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,383 admissions to the ICU and 10,495 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 3, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 473 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 3, the health system was reporting 27 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 351 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 27: Garfield Elementary (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (2), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Trail Wind Elementary (2), West Jr. High (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 20-May 3: Centennial High (6), Eagle High (3), Meridian High (3), Heritage Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (1), Meridian Middle (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary School (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 51,784, Adams 339, Bannock 8,724, Bear Lake 383, Benewah 671, Bingham 4,809, Blaine 2,365, Boise 355, Bonner 3,227, Bonneville 14,842, Boundary 868, Butte 209, Camas 71, Canyon 26,542, Caribou 691, Cassia 2,936, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,048, Custer 247, Elmore 1,987, Franklin 1,181, Fremont 1,129, Gem 1,758, Gooding 1,301, Idaho 1,202, Jefferson 2,981, Jerome 2,591, Kootenai 17,863, Latah 3,112, Lemhi 524, Lewis 391, Lincoln 502, Madison 7,165, Minidoka 2,334, Nez Perce 3,597, Oneida 358, Owyhee 1,060, Payette 2,543, Power 653, Shoshone 1,098, Teton 1,213, Twin Falls 9,470, Valley 838, Washington 1,212.