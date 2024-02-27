Idaho Army National Guard temporarily grounds two dozen helicopters following deadly Mississippi crash

BOISE, Idaho — The Army National Guard has ordered an aviation safety stand-down for all Army National Guard helicopter units, meaning helicopter units will stop flying to “review safety policies and procedures,” the National Guard announced Tuesday.

Those stand-downs affect helicopter units at the Idaho Army National Guard as well.

Speaking with Idaho News 6, Lt. Col. Christopher of the Idaho ANG says two dozen Black Hawks and their crews are affected. Borders said they'll now be going through training before they're cleared for operations again. A time frame for that has not been provided, but Borders said those crews can be cleared for emergency flights, in the meantime.

The stand-down went into effect on Monday following two helicopter crashes this month, the National Guard said. A National Guard official said the stand-down would be completed when the units finish their review.

“We are a combat force with helicopters training or on mission worldwide every day,” Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, director of the Army National Guard, said in a news release. “Safety is always at the top of our minds. We will stand down to ensure all of our crews are prepared as well as possible for whatever they’re asked to do.”

The announcement comes just days after two Mississippi National Guardsmen — Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Andrew Zemek and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Joshua Abbott — were killed when their AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during a training flight.

In a separate incident in Utah earlier this month, two pilots were injured but survived in a crash involving an AH-64D Apache helicopter.

The aviation stand-down comes as the US military is also in a fleet-wide V-22 Osprey stand-down following a deadly CV-22 crash off the coast of Yakushima Island, Japan, in December, which killed all eight airmen aboard. It also follows an Army-wide aviation stand-down last year after two deadly helicopter crashes, during which units were required to review safety and training protocols.