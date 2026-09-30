Idaho Army National Guard soldiers deployed to Southwest Asia

Soldiers with the Idaho Army National Guard have been deployed to assist in an operation in Southwest Asia.

The Guard said approximately two dozen soldiers, primarily tank and vehicle mechanics, left last week after volunteering for a one-year deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

While overseas, the soldiers will provide maintenance and support to forces in the region.

According to the Guard, the mission focus of Operation Spartan Shield is "strengthening regional partnerships and maintaining U.S. military readiness and presence in the Middle East."

Idaho Army National Guard soldiers previously operated in the same mission in 2021 and 2022.

“Our Soldiers are trained and ready to do exactly what they're being asked to do,” said Col. Jason Gracida, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team commander. “This deployment is an opportunity for them to put their technical expertise to work in support of our nation's mission while building on the experience of the Idaho Soldiers who have supported this mission before them.”