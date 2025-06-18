Idaho approves $300,000 in emergency funds to transport immigrants after jail sentences

IDAHO — On Tuesday, Idaho officials approved using up to $300,000 of Governor Brad Little's emergency fund to transport immigrants who have completed criminal sentences to federal immigration facilities under a new partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Little, along with the Board of Examiners, authorized the funding to support approximately 100 transports over the next year through ICE's 287(g) program, which allows state and local law enforcement to perform specific immigration functions under federal supervision.

"I want to further strengthen our state’s partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the previous administration.”," Little said in a May letter to Idaho State Police Colonel Bill Gardiner.

The agreement operates under the "Jail Enforcement Model," focusing on individuals who have been convicted of crimes and completed their sentences. Most transports will go to the ICE detention facility in Jefferson County, with options for out-of-state facilities in certain cases.

Shortly after Little announced the partnership with ICE, the ACLU of Idaho expressed concerns, stating that it will "intimidate and cause real trauma to our immigrant community." The organization also warned about potential constitutional violations, saying "state and local law enforcement are not prepared or equipped to enforce federal immigration law."

The governor’s emergency fund has previously been used to support ISP missions to border states such as Texas, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger, and to fight fentanyl.