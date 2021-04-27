Idaho and national gas prices increase because of rising demand

Gas prices in Idaho and the United States are on the rise because of rising demand. AAA says at more than nine million barrels a day, the nationwide demand for fuel is now three percent below the same week in 2019.

Idaho's average price went up by four cents this week and the national average increased by two cents, according to AAA. Supply and demand both increased this week, but gasoline stocks only grew by 100,00 barrels. AAA says more drivers are spending time on the road while the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out and tourist donations are reopening.

The Idaho average is $3.13, which is nine cents more than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago. The United States' average price is $2.89, three cents more than a month ago and $1.12 more than a year ago. 35 states saw pump prices move by just a cent or two this week.

“Crude oil prices have held steady in recent weeks, and refineries are back to pre-pandemic levels, so the supply-side pressure that we faced this winter has been pretty much resolved,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But with the CDC’s recent announcement that fully-vaccinated persons can travel across the country at minimal risk to their health, and rumors that Europe will re-open this summer, demand is going to build, and the other shoe could be about to drop.”

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 4/27/21:

