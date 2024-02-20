Idaho among top states for winter sports

A recent analysis of the 50 states ranked them based on their winter sports, and Idaho got to shine.

The study named the Gem State as the seventh best state for winter sports enthusiasts to reside in due to its array of winter resorts and snowy activities.

According to estate experts with the Steamboat Group:

Idaho’s 18 resorts, five cross-country ski areas, eight ice skating arenas, and 35 ice climbing routes are enough to land seventh for the state. Snow-play, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing are also available at Idaho national parks, boosting the Gem State well into the top ten.

Idaho Backroads Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent recently highlighted Soldier Mountain as one of three places in Idaho for skiers and snowboarders to experience cat skiing in the backcountry taking groups above the lifts where a blank canvas of fresh powder awaits on every turn.

For those interested, the study crowned Alaska the best state for all-round winter sports enthusiasts.

A spokesperson from The Steamboat Group commented on the findings: “For many, sunshine and warmth are two crucial factors when deciding where to live. However, for those who prefer the chillier thrills of snow and slopes, this data provides a great insight into the places that can cater to an all-round winter sports lover. Whilst those who chase the staple sports of skiing and snowboarding likely have destinations set in mind, this study sheds light on the best places to find an array of winter sports perfection.”

The Steamboat Group are real estate experts based in Colorado.