Idaho among states seeking to stop Biden vaccine mandate

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is among 27 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay to prevent President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers from taking effect.

The request for the emergency stay filed Monday follows a decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruling a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The mandate from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect on Jan. 4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to rule on the emergency application by Dec. 30.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers in the U.S. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.