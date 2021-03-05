Idaho AG says schools can ban electioneers on election days

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General’s office says a northern Idaho school district was within its rights to remove an electioneering demonstrator from elementary school property on Election Day.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that in a legal analysis released Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry wrote that schools may control their property even when it is being used as a polling place. The opinion came at the request of the Coeur d’Alene School District, which has been criticized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.

The committee claims the district committed political discrimination by removing conservative demonstrators while allegedly allowing others with different political viewpoints to stay during past elections.