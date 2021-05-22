Idaho adds 168 COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths; 27 long-term care facilities still have virus

This article was originally published by Ian Max Stevenson in the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho added just 168 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state’s seven-day moving average down to 165.7 — it has been less than 200 for 20 days — according to updated data from the Department of Health and Welfare.

Of the day’s new cases, the bulk were added, as usual, in Ada (40 new, 52,559 total), Canyon (25 new, 26,987 total) and Kootenai (30 new, 18,372 total) counties.

Lightly populated Lewis County (1 new, 406 total) has the highest seven-day average incidence rate per 100,000 people, at 33.5, according to Health and Welfare data. Kootenai County has the next highest, at 18.1.

The state added no new deaths on Friday. Since last March, there have been 2,080 COVID-19-related deaths, 8,333 hospitalizations and 10,669 health care workers infected. The case fatality rate in Idaho is about 1.09%.

The number of cases in Idaho since the pandemic reached the state stands at 191,068.

The other counties adding new cases on Friday were: Bannock (8 new, 8,808 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 388 total), Bingham (1 new, 4,841 total), Blaine (2 new, 2,382 total), Bonner (2 new, 3,281 total), Bonneville (12 new, 14,944 total), Caribou (2 new, 699 total), Elmore (7 new, 2,052 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,195 total), Gem (2 new, 1,792 total), Idaho (3 new, 1,249 total), Jefferson (2 new, 3,013 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,616 total), Kootenai (30 new, 18,372 total), Latah (2 new, 3,184 total), Lemhi (2 new, 531 total), Madison (4 new, 7,242 total), Nez Perce (2 new, 3,655 total), Power (1 new, 656 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,132 total), Teton (2 new, 1,227 total), Twin Falls (10 new, 9,614 total).

LONG-TERM CARE UPDATE

As of Friday, there were 1,120 COVID-19 cases associated with 27 long-term care facilities, according to Health and Welfare.

Since last March, there have been 320 outbreaks and 793 deaths — nearly 40% of those recorded across the state — associated with 293 facilities. In total, there have been 9,563 cases associated with Idaho long-term care facilities.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus among residents and/or staff. For an outbreak to be considered “resolved,” more than 28 days must pass (two incubation periods) without any additional cases associated with the facility.

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Boise: Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Edgewood Plantation Place, Avamere Transitional Care, Terraces of Boise; Bonners Ferry: Community Restorium; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Community Restorium; Idaho Falls: Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living, Lincoln Court Retirement Community;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Meridian: Aspire-Elk Run, The Cottages-Meridian, Golden Years Oak Crest, Aspire-Vineyard; Mountain Home: Ashley Manor-Mountain Home; Nampa: Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Sunny Ridge, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia; Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Brookdale Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,189,080, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 574,574 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,333 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,408 admissions to the ICU and 10,699 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 20, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 517 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 20, the health system was reporting 22 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 388 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5.8%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 11: Boise High (1), Borah High (1), Capital High (2), District Services Center/Food Services/Facilities and Operations/Transportation (1), East Jr. High (2), Fairmont Jr. High (2), Garfield Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (2), Riverglen Jr. High (3), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), West Jr. High (1), Whitney Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for May 8-May 21: Centennial High (1), Meridian High (2), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,559, Adams 341, Bannock 8,808, Bear Lake 388, Benewah 688, Bingham 4,841, Blaine 2,382, Boise 363, Bonner 3,281, Bonneville 14,944, Boundary 871, Butte 210, Camas 72, Canyon 26,987, Caribou 699, Cassia 2,946, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,056, Custer 253, Elmore 2,052, Franklin 1,195, Fremont 1,133, Gem 1,792, Gooding 1,317, Idaho 1,249, Jefferson 3,013, Jerome 2,616, Kootenai 18,372, Latah 3,184, Lemhi 531, Lewis 406, Lincoln 511, Madison 7,242, Minidoka 2,342, Nez Perce 3,655, Oneida 362, Owyhee 1,075, Payette 2,576, Power 656, Shoshone 1,132, Teton 1,227, Twin Falls 9,614, Valley 843, Washington 1,225.