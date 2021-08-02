Idaho actor dies suddenly on set of a new movie

BOISE, Idaho — Beloved soap opera actor Jay Pickett died suddenly Thursday at the age of 60 while on set for an upcoming movie called "Treasure Valley."

Pickett is known for his roles in "General Hospital", "Port Charles", "Days of Our Lives", and much more.

According to a Facebook post by fellow actor and producer Jim Heffel, Pickett died while getting ready to rope a steer on horseback for a scene in "Treasure Valley".

The exact cause of death is not known, but a post by the movie's Facebook page says "it appears to have been a heart attack."

The post says "Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive" and continued by saying "Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."

Pickett was born in Spokane, Washington but grew up in Caldwell, Idaho.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years and his three kids.

