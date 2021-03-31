Idaho 55 near Smiths Ferry to reopen, improvement project will continue

Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry will reopen at 8 Friday morning to a one-lane alternating traffic configuration, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. ITD closed the highway on March 16 after another rockslide in the area on March 15.

The highway will remain this way except for regular closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. as construction crews blast.

Idaho Transportation Department Panoramic photo of the slide taken March 17th, 2021.

The highway will remain closed until Friday with an open window from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“We know how important it is to have the highway open for this weekend’s traffic,” said Caleb Lakey, ITD District 3 Engineer. “The response to the March 15 rock slide has been excellent, with many experts converging to address the problem quickly. I appreciate the public’s patience during this reduction in highway service.”

We had a successful blast this weekend to remove the rock overhanging ID-55 near Smiths Ferry. We’ll have an update tomorrow afternoon on a possible road opening this weekend.



We had a successful blast this weekend to remove the rock overhanging ID-55 near Smiths Ferry.

Blasting work on Sunday reduced travel risk in the area of the rockslide and experts say they feel confident the hillside is stable for long-term travel. Crews will finish removing the blast debris and cleaning up the area on Thursday.

From April 2 through mid-May, the road will be closed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open to one lane of alternating traffic with a 15-minute delay outside the closure hours. For more information on the project, click here.