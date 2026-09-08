Idaho 4th graders can compete to help light U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

One Idaho fourth grader could have a very special role in this year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch announced Tuesday that Idaho fourth-grade students can enter a statewide essay contest for the chance to travel to Washington, D.C., and help light the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The tree will come from Idaho's Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and will be displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

This year's theme is "Over the Rivers and Through the Woods," with students asked to answer the question:

"Why are healthy forests and clean water in Idaho important?"

Here’s how to enter:

The contest is open to Idaho fourth-grade students and runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 30, 2026.

Students must submit an original essay between 350 and 500 words answering the contest prompt.

According to Crapo and Risch's offices, entries must:



Be between 350 and 500 words

Be received by Sept. 30

Be an original essay written by the student

Include certification that the essay was not created using AI

Have parent or guardian approval

Entries will be reviewed for accuracy by Crapo's team and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The winner will be selected in collaboration with the Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership.

The winning student will travel to Washington, D.C., with three family members to take part in the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting.

The trip includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and a stipend for meals. Any other expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.

The student must also be willing to read their winning essay during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is expected to take place during the first week of December.

The contest winner will also be publicly announced and may be invited to participate in other events in Idaho connected to the 2026 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program.

Parents or guardians will need to provide permission for the student's name and likeness to be used in connection with the program.

To submit an essay, click here. The submission deadline is Sept. 30, 2026.

