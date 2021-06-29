Watch
News

Actions

Idaho 16 temporarily closes due to fires burning in the area

items.[0].image.alt
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Idaho 16 fires.png
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 18:48:51-04

Two range fires burning between Beacon Light and the Gem County line temporarily closed Idaho Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it's not clear at this point if structures are threatened by the fast-moving fires. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through the area.

Officials have not said what started the fires yet. Idaho News 6 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light