Idaho 16 temporarily closes due to fires burning in the area

Two range fires burning between Beacon Light and the Gem County line temporarily closed Idaho Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says it's not clear at this point if structures are threatened by the fast-moving fires. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through the area.

Traffic is now open on Idaho 16 as fire burns away from the road. Please use caution when driving through. We’ll update if conditions change pic.twitter.com/jf7XgOsqcw — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) June 29, 2021

Officials have not said what started the fires yet. Idaho News 6 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as we get more information.