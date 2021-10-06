Watch
ICode Boise works to foster a love of STEM in Idaho kids

Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 06, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A local resource is working to foster a love of STEM early on in local students!

ICode Boise does STEM-focused after-school programming. They do all kinds of projects, like working with drones, robots, games, and of course, coding. It's a resource organizers have worked hard to grow in a short amount of time. The program officially opened its doors in June, but they've already done lots of outreach—especially for kids in rural areas.

The program has a special focus on computer science, but leaders at ICode Boise say there's a little something for everyone, no matter what you're interested in.

