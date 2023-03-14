Watch Now
IceWorld debuts emissions-free electric Zamboni

courtesy of Idaho IceWorld
Idaho IceWorld's first all-electric Zamboni
Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 14, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho IceWorld has debuted its newest addition, an all-electric Zamboni.

This marks Idaho's first emissions-free Zamboni, though there are approximately 1,000 of them in service throughout the U.S.

The innovative ice resurfacing machine provides clean, climate-friendly maintenance to the facility's two ice rinks. It requires zero battery maintenance and uses lithium-ion power to be emissions-free.

"It really is from an efficiency standpoint, not only in terms of for our environment but also in terms of the work that it's doing. It really turned out to be a great machine for us," said Doug Holloway, Director of Parks and Recreation.

