Ice rink to open in downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL - Downtown Caldwell has received a facelift. Indian Creek Plaza is getting another addition, an ice rink.

The opening is planned for Thursday, November 15th. It's been a long awaited project, but it will be ready just in time for the holidays.

"We were hoping for an earlier opening, but the weather has been beautiful in Caldwell and so that's such a good problem, but it was a little bit slower to make ice," said Keri Smith-Sigman, CEO, Destination Caldwell.

A new layer of thin ice has been added to the new ice rink in downtown each day.

The ice ribbon is the first of it's kind in Idaho and seventh in the nation.

"We get to completely transform the area into a true winter wonderland and capitalize on what the city already started with their creek revitalization and offer something that’s families will come back night and night over again. It’s exciting.”

In the middle of the ice rink will be a sitting area, a fire pit and a singing tree.

"The flag pole is gonna be converted to a a Christmas tree that will literally people will be able to go up and sing to it and the lights will change in the depth of lights based on the pitch of sound and it will be very cool.”

It's all part of a bigger picture to revitalize the city's downtown.

That opening is planned for four p.m. Thursday. Winter wonderland, the city's celebration will be on Friday where all the Christmas lights will be turned on.



