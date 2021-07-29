'I like it better with everyone here:' Canyon County Fair is back in full swing

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair is back open to the public after COVID-19 scaled back last year's event.

Olivia Lammui has been showing cows at the fair since she was seven and said last year, kids showing cows and pigs were there at the same time, but the group had the fairground to themselves.

“It was different for sure. I like it better with everyone here,” she said.

Anna Azallion

This year the COVID-19 precautions aren’t as obvious. The canyon county fair website says they’ve hired more cleaning and security staff and increased sanitation protocols.

The Canyon County Commissioners are in charge of deciding COVID-19 protocols for the fair and said in a statement, “The health and safety of our fairgoers has always been the top priority for the Canyon County Fair. As commissioners, we have been consistent in our approach to the COVID-19 pandemic by relying on personal accountability and personal responsibility in dealing with the virus.”

Rebecca Coulter, the marketing coordinator for the Canyon County Fair, said this week is one of the coolest fair weeks they’ve had.

“We’ve been watching the temperature spike, spike, spike these last couple of weeks kind of wondering, 'oh my gosh, what’s it going to look like during fair?'" she said.

This year’s fair has performers like Lee Brice and Rodney Atkins, fair food and the carnival, a reptile adventures show, jugglers and a hypnotist. To see the full schedule for the fair click here.