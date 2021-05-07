I-84 to temporarily close overnight Monday between Eagle Road and I-184 for utility work

BOISE, Idaho — I-84 will close between Eagle Road and I-84 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Idaho Power crews will be working over the roadway stringing new power lines near Cloverdale Road.

To safely finish the work, the utility company will install a net over the highway. The installation will require daytime work on the shoulder and the interstate will then close during the overnight hours as crews erect the netting, according to ITD.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted to local roads. Eastbound traffic will exit at Eagle Road (Exit 46), go down Overland and re-enter the interstate at Exit 50.

Westbound I-84 and I-184 traffic will be detoured at Exit 50 and Franklin Road (Exit One) respectively. They will travel on Franklin Road and re-enter the interstate at Eagle Road.

Idaho Transportation Department

The Ada County Highway District will manage signal timing on Overland and Franklin Roads during the closure to maximize efficiency. ITD recommends those traveling plan around the closure time or anticipate delays in the area.

Idaho Power estimates placing the new lines will take eight to 10 days. A second closure of the interstate will happen when the work is finished to remove the netting.