The Idaho Transportation Department announced today that a new third lane, in both directions, has been opened on I-84 between Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell, and Karcher Road (Exit 33) in Nampa.

They will be sealing the new bridge surfaces once warmer weather arrives, dates TBD.

ITD will begin widening west of Franklin Road in Caldwell this summer.

For more details on the I-84 expansion project, visit itdprojects.org.