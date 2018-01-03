NAMPA, ID - Idaho State Police troopers are handling three separate crashes in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, all near the Franklin Blvd. interchange (exit 36) in Nampa.

"All westbound lanes are now shut down,” said an Idaho State Police dispatcher.

At least one person has been injured.

Westbound drivers are asked to get off at the Garrity exit and detour around the crashes.

“Some drivers are using the shoulder of the road, and that’s illegal,” the dispatcher said.

We have a reporter enroute and will bring you more details as they become available.

