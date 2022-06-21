I-84 expansion project prompts closures this summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) making progress on the Interstate 84 widening project in Caldwell. The project will expand the roadway between the Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell and the Karcher Interchange in Nampa to three lanes.

During the next phase of construction, there will be ramp closures and traffic changes near the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 29). Each of the ramps at the interchange are expected to close for six weeks, as crews rebuild the ramps and reconnect them to the roadway.

ITD expects construction to follow this schedule, weather permitting:

Happening now: the westbound off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Drivers will be detoured to 10th Avenue, where they can turn around and access Franklin Road from eastbound I-84.

the westbound off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Drivers will be detoured to 10th Avenue, where they can turn around and access Franklin Road from eastbound I-84. Starting June 26 : the eastbound on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Traffic will detour down 21st Avenue to Blaine Street, then west to the 10th Avenue Interchange.

: the eastbound on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Traffic will detour down 21st Avenue to Blaine Street, then west to the 10th Avenue Interchange. Starting June 26: Linden Street will close under I-84 at 10 p.m. until late 2022 while crews finish the reconstruction of the underpass.

Closures in the area are expected until September. In addition, drivers should plan on occasional nighttime lane and ramp restrictions on I-84.

“We have been working with our engineers and community leaders since 2020 to determine the best way to deliver this complex project while keeping traffic moving,” said Shawna King, ITD Design/Construction Engineer.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

For the latest updates and closures, ITD suggests you text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422.