I-84 continues construction in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Interstate 84 travelers in Caldwell should be prepared for another construction area.

Idaho Transportation Department is beginning construction between Centennial Way and Franklin Road, exits 27-29).

The construction is part of a multi-year project to improve safety and capacity in Canyon County, with expected completion in 2027.

This week, closures include:



The westbound on-ramp at the 10 th Avenue Interchange (Exit 28) and the westbound off-ramp at the Centennial Way Interchange (Exit 27) will be closed Wednesday, November 15.

Avenue Interchange (Exit 28) and the westbound off-ramp at the Centennial Way Interchange (Exit 27) will be closed Wednesday, November 15. The eastbound on-ramp at the Centennial Way Interchange (Exit 27) and the eastbound off-ramp at the 10th Avenue Interchange (Exit 28) will be closed Thursday, November 16.

These closures will permit the installation of concrete barriers along the work zone for workers and travelers safety. Closures will occur at night between 10:00pm-5:00am.

During the project, All lanes of I-84 will remain open during the day, with lane restrictions and closures happening overnight. Extended ramp closures, including the 10th Avenue westbound loop ramp, will be closed from November 2023-2027. Access to local businesses will be open.

Improvements in the multi-year project are expected to include widening I-84 between Centennial Way and Franklin Road, replacing the 10th Avenue interchange, and interchange upgrades.

For can find more information on the ITD website.