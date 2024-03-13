Crash involving windmill tower closes I-84 between Ontario and Baker City

OREGON — Drivers heading into Oregon by I-84 will need to find a better route.

A crash involving a windmill tower has closed all lanes eastbound and westbound on I-84 milepost 374 to 304, from Ontario to Baker City.

The crash occurred near milepost 332, which is near the town of Weatherby. A photo provided by ODOT shows the cab and front end of the semi-truck on its side with the windmill tower on the ground.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the closure was reported to be around 9:30, and it is expected to last several hours.

There are no reports of injuries, or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information comes out.

