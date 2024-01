ONTARIO, Oregon — According to the Oregon Department of Transportation all westbound traffic between Ontario and Baker City on I-84 is closed due to a crash, extreme weather, or other incident.

At this time drivers traveling in that direction must leave the freeway at Exit 376 or 374.

ODOT is urging drivers to exercise extreme caution driving this morning and to prepare for changing road and weather conditions.

Check back on this article and we'll update you with the latest conditions.