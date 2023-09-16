Hyde Park Street Fair showcases unique vendors in the Gem State

BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair features a record number of vendors this year giving people a chance to try different food and support local businesses.

We saw Stewart's Gem Shop crack open a geode for some kids and found out this local business on the north end has quite the history.

"We were the first rock shop west of the Mississippi in 1945 and we think we might be the oldest in the country still going in the same family name, said Brent Stewart. "My grandfather pioneered and discovered our state gem stone the Idaho star garnet and then in the late 60s he had it lobbied through legislation to become our state stone."

Local businesses enjoy the Hyde Park Street Fair because it gives them a chance to reach a wider audience and showcase their products made in Idaho, Chisel Custom Decor features custom national forest signs showcasing Idaho.

"When you come here and shop you are supporting local people, real businesses, families and our livelihood," said Deidre Rebentisch of Chisel Custom Decor. "To be able to sell this here is so special because we love this fair."

And so do the people as tens of thousands will make their may to Camel's Back Park to check out live music, try a wide variety of cuisine and the community tent offers some more unique expressions.

The fair is put together by the North End Neighborhood Association. The Hyde Park Street Fair dates all the way back to 1979, but it was canceled for two years because of the pandemic before returning last year.

Organizers found out they needed more vendors and the popularity of this event creates parking challenges. However, there are bike corrals set up and people that use them will receive a raffle ticket that could win them an Electra Cruiser.

The Hyde Park festival runs through Sunday, click here for more information.