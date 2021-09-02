Hyde Park Street Fair canceled for 2021

BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The fair was scheduled for September 17 through 19.

Organizers said in a news release that they feel "given the rapidly increasing spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to hold the Hyde Park Street Fair in 2021."

The North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) says they explored a few options for a safe operation of the fair, including mandatory masks, but none of the options were physically or financially within the fair's ability. Over 130 vendors were scheduled to be at the fair and NENA says they wanted to give them as much time as possible to change their plans.

"We do not feel it is within the values of the NENA organization to proceed with an event that could jeopardize the safety of the vendors, attendees, performers, or volunteers," said organizers in the release.

Last year was the first time in 40 years the fair was not held in the North End neighborhood.