Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 15:41:56-05

BILLINGS, Mont. — Twenty of Yellowstone National Park’s renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in neighboring states in recent months.

Park officials say it's the most wolves killed in a season since the predators were reintroduced more than 25 years ago. Details released to The Associated Press show 15 park wolves have been shot since Sept. 17 in Montana. Five more died in Wyoming and Idaho.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has urged Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to shut down wolf hunting near the park. Gianforte last year got a warning from a game warden after killing a wolf near Yellowstone without taking a mandatory trapping course.

