Hunter shoots Grizzly Bear in self-defense on the western slope of the Tetons

ASHTON, Idaho — During the evening hours of May 16, a man and his son were legally hunting black bears east of Ashton, Idaho, near Cave Falls Road in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, when they were charged by a male grizzly bear.

According to Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG), the hunter proceeded to shoot and kill the grizzly in self-defense.

The incident unfolded as the two hunters sat on the edge of a meadow and observed a grizzly bear crossing the open space. At one point, the grizzly appeared to pick up the scent of the hunters and began heading in their direction.

IDFG reports that the hunters attempted to alert the grizzly to their presence when the animal charged at the two individuals.

As the grizzly stormed their position, the older hunter fired his sidearm before switching to his hunting rifle, which he used to kill the bear just 5 yards from his position.

The hunter promptly notified the Fremont County Sheriff's Office of the incident.

Through an investigation, IDFG concluded that the hunter acted in self-defense.

IDFG has shared the following safety tips for hunters traveling in bear country:

Carry bear spray and keep it accessible.

Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.

Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign.

Retrieve meat as quickly as possible.

Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.

Make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

While grizzly bears are most prevalent in the Yellowstone and Grand Teton ecosystems, they are also known to exist in parts of northern Idaho as well as the Salmon River region of central Idaho.

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