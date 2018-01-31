Hundreds of Trump supporters attend State of the Union watch party in Boise

BOISE - Millions of Americans across the country tuned in Tuesday night to hear the President's State of the Union address, including hundreds in Boise who attended a watch party at Dave and Buster's.

A vast majority of those in attendance clearly support the president and his policies, decked out in red, white and blue and "Make America Great Again" or "DRAIN THE SWAMP" hats.

As the president was introduced, the Boise crowd roared in applause, giving the commander-in-chief a standing ovation. In stark contrast, as the camera showed Democrat Chuck Sanders or Nancy Pelosi, the crowd erupted in boos.

While those in attendance praised the improvements in tax cuts and the economy, one Trump supporter we spoke with hopes the lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can come to an agreement on DACA that would protect dreamers.-

"I think the people that are here to make a better life for themselves have every right to do so. In the beginning of time, we all came to another country to do exactly that," Trump supporter David Smith said. "As far as the people who are coming here selling drugs, gang banging, and not improving their lives and the country that they're in, they need to be deported."