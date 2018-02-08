Hundreds of Idaho teachers attend state's largest education conference

BOISE, ID - Teachers from across the Gem State are in Boise, learning new ways to integrate technology into their classrooms.

From 3D printers to virtual reality, teachers from across the state are immersing themselves into new technology.

“It’s one of the rare times that teachers from all over the state can meet, collaborate, discuss, talk, plan lessons and really learn how to incorporate that technology to benefit the students,” said William Goodman, Idaho Education Technology Association (IETA) Board Member.

The annual conference, organized by IETA, helps educators integrate t technology into their classrooms.

“One of the most powerful things about today is getting them hands-on with some of the tools that they might have heard about — or may not have heard about — so that they know they’re available and that they have applications in their learning environments,” said Erica Compton, Program Manager at the Idaho STEM Action Center.

Nearly 1,000 educators attended the three-day conference to do just that.

“I’ve just been trying to find ways to make my classroom more STEM-related and coming here, I’ve been finding a couple of different ideas to bring into my classroom,” said Seth Christianson, a sixth grade teacher from Potlatch.