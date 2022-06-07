Hundreds of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Life's Kitchen

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple pieces of cooking equipment and a trailer were stolen from Life’s Kitchen last week, according to a Facebook post.

Tammy Johnson, executive director of Life's Kitchen told Idaho News 6 the trailer hadn't been used for two years due to COVID-19 and was being stored at their location in Boise before being stolen.

The post says their Hot Tots trailer, blackstone griddle, folding tables, R&V Cajun fryer, grease buckets and propane tanks were all stolen, totaling hundreds of dollars worth of equipment.

Life’s Kitchen was founded in 2003 by Rory Farrow and provides young adults an opportunity to learn life skills to help them become successful.

We have such an amazing community, please if you have any information on our trailer and equipment which were stolen from our property last week, contact Tammy Johnson, Executive Director at Life’s Kitchen. This equipment was donated to Life’s Kitchen to provide additional training opportunities for our young adults and enhanced our ability to be out in the community to have a unique food offering. Who doesn’t like tater tots topped with a bunch of good stuff! Thank you!! - Life's Kitchen



If you know anything about the missing items, contact Life’s Kitchen here.