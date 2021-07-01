Watch
Hundreds of deaths could be linked to Northwest heat wave

Ted S. Warren/AP
The sun is seen through moving clouds, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, above the statue of Seattle Mariners Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia Wednesday after several days of record-breaking heat, but the interior regions of the region were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jun 30, 2021
SALEM, Ore. — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they're investigating hundreds of deaths likely caused by extreme temperatures.

British Columbia’s chief coroner says her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon. Normally, she says about 165 people normally would die in the province over a five-day period.

She says many of those deaths could be heat related. Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon have been tied to the heat, and over a dozen in Washington state.

