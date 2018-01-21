Hundreds attend March for Life in Downtown Boise

Starting at Julia Davis Park, hundreds made their way to the Idaho State Capitol Building during the March for Life. The pro-life rally takes place every year across the country to commemorate unborn children since the 1973 landmark court decision in Roe v. Wade.

"To me, a country is judged by the way we protect the most vulnerable among us," said Steve Gagin who attend the march. "The unborn are most vulnerable among us, and if we don't protect them, we are not protecting anything."

At the statehouse crowds prayed, sang songs, and listened to speeches from members of "Right to Life of Idaho." Rebekah Buell, the guest speaker at the event, says after taking an abortion pill, she had seconds thoughts and got medical help to reverse the effects, giving birth to a healthy boy.

"Sometimes we think that abortion is wrong and abortion is evil but trust me when I say the people obtaining them are not evil, and they're not morally corrupt people," said Rebekah Buell. We're confused, and we're in crisis, and I could just not see God at the end of that very very dark tunnel."

Right to Life of Idaho is now working with state lawmakers to introduce Abortion Pill Reversal Informed Consent legislation.The legislation would require a woman be informed that the chemical abortion can potentially be reversed to save an unborn child if the mother changes her mind after taking the pill.

"Hundreds of woman have taken that first abortion pill and have changed their mind and have successfully revered their chemical abortions," said Kerry Uhlenkott of Right to Life of Idaho

The bill has not yet be introduced in the state house. Organizers of today's event also praised President Trump for his stance on the pro-life movement.

