Hummel architects donates collection of original plans for Idaho State Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — Hummel Architects, the company that was selected to design the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise in 1905, donated over 100 original drawings and paintings of the project to the Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) archives in a ceremony hosted by Governor Little.

The full collection includes original 1911 hand-drawn architectural/structural plans; project files for woodwork, plumbing, and electrical; and a series of drawings that depict the finished capitol, down to the molding, trim, door types, and finish work.

The collection allows ISHS to have the ability to tell the story of the capitol's history and enable access for public research.

The ISHS is the state's official archive for historical documents, artifacts and collections that contributed to making of Idaho what it is today.

The addition of the original documentation and artwork in building the capitol is considered a cornerstone in their collections.

“We are incredibly grateful to Hummel Architects for trusting the Idaho State Historical Society to be the official repository of this extraordinary legacy collection,” said ISHS Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Janet Gallimore. “This collection joins signature collections of the state including the Idaho State Constitution, hand-colored maps prepared by first surveyor general, Lafayette Cartee, the Snake River Basin Adjudication Water Rights records, and photo collections that chronicle change in our state over time,”

The Idaho State Historical Society is an extraordinary system of cultural and historic resources comprised of the Idaho State Museum, State Archives, State Historic Preservation Office, and Old Idaho Penitentiary and Historic Sites Program. Our vision is to make history essential and accessible through dynamic and gratifying services that inspire, enrich, and engage all Idahoans. Learn more at www.history.idaho.gov.