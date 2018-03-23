Human Trafficking Legislation Prompts Craigslist to Take Down Personals Section

Boise - Craigslist has shut down the personals section of their website following bipartisan legislation that attempts to make it more difficult for human traffickers to use websites to fuel modern day slavery.

The U.S. Senate passed this anti-sex trafficking legislation on Wednesday in an effort to hold human traffickers accountable and give prosecutors the legal means to prosecute traffickers, something that has been difficult in the past because of Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934.

The bill now awaits a signature by President Donald Trump.

Craigslist posted a message on their page that reads, "Any tool or service can be misused. We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking craigslist personals offline. Hopefully we can bring them back some day. To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!"

Check back for updates as we work to find out how this effects human trafficking locally and whether it is a big step in fighting against Backpage, a website that has been used sex traffickers over the years.