Watch
News

Actions

Human rights agency says library worker faced discrimination

items.[0].image.alt
Doug Locksmith
Boise Public Library
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:59:34-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary.

The independent state agency’s finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so.

The commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city was still reviewing the ruling, which arose from incidents that took place before she was elected.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light