Human remains found in Harney County identified

HARNEY COUNTY, Oregon — The Harney County Sheriff's Office says human remains found on April 12, 2025, have been identified as 48-year-old Michael Griffin.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Griffin's identity on Monday.

The Sheriff's Office says Griffin, who is from Grant County, was found in the area of the Warm Springs Access Road, where he had gone missing in November 2024.

"Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time," The Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.