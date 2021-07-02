Huckleberry pickers find human remains in western Montana

SUPERIOR, Mont. — Officials in western Montana say huckleberry pickers found human remains near an Interstate 90 rest area in Montana near the Idaho border.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says the remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have confirmed there were two sets of bones. Toth says the remains may be those of a couple who went missing in late 2017.

A vehicle belonging to 24-year-old Suzanne Labelle and Sherwin Lamando Jr, was found at the rest area at the time, but a search turned up no sign of the couple. Toth says they were reported missing when Labelle's mother received a suicide note in the mail.