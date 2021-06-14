How you can prepare for the above normal expected fire season

The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting an above-normal fire season in Idaho and there are things you can do to prepare for it now.

The warmer and drier conditions in Idaho are one of the reasons for this above normal fire potential. High temperatures, like those expected this week, are unusual for this time of year and the state of Idaho is experiencing different levels of drought.

In Ada county, things are abnormally dry, but in the Magic Valley, drought conditions range from moderate to exceptional.

Jared Jablonski, a fire information officer with BLM said, “The Bureau of Land Management, Boise District’s ten-year average points to vehicle-related fires as our number one cause over the last ten years each fire season. And that can be from UTV’s, motorcycles, vehicles on the highway, trailers.”

Ways to prevent this include checking the chain on your trailer, monitoring tire pressure and not pulling over onto dry vegetation if you experience car problems on the road. Chains and tire rims can create sparks if they hit the road, which can ignite a fire, and the underside of your car can get hot, which could start a fire if the car is on dry vegetation.

Other ways to prevent a fire on public lands, according to BLM include:



Don't use fireworks, incendiary or tracer ammunition and exploding targets

Use caution when target shooting

Carry extra water and a shovel or a fire extinguisher with you outdoors

Make sure your campfire is fully extinguished before you leave your campsite

If you start a fire, call 911

There's also things you can do now to prepare your home for wildfire season, like these things the National Interagency Fire Center recommends:



Clean roof and gutters of pine needles, leaves, branches regularly to avoid accumulation of flammable material

Space landscape vegetation so fire can't carry to your house

Maintain a fuel break around all structures

Keep garden hose connected to the outlet

Keep all combustibles like firewood, picnic tables, boats, etc. away from structures

Keep fire tools handy including a ladder long enough to reach the roof

You can find more ways to protect your home and prepare for a wildfire by clicking here. BLM also recommends for those living in the wildland-urban interface, to know their access and egress routes and to have an emergency plan.