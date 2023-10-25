How to Watch U of I vs. Montana State football this weekend

On Saturday, Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 will be broadcasting the University of Idaho Vandals (5-2) vs. Montana State Bobcats (6-1) game, starting at 2:00pm.

With the launch of Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 on digital channel 6.2, viewers watching our over-the-air broadcast signal will need to re-scan their televisions.

For instructions on how to re-scan your TV, please visit The Free TV Project for a step-by-step guide.

In addition to the channel 6 that you already love, KIVI/KSAW is launching new digital channels, Boise 6 and Twin Falls 6 (depending on your viewing area), your home for the Vegas Golden Knights and Big Sky Sports.

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6 are not just for Sports, but also for Entertainment and more of our Idaho News 6 coverage - all on digital channel 6.2.

