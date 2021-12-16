How to prepare for winter driving conditions over holidays

Before hitting the road for the holidays, make sure you’re prepared for winter driving conditions.

The Idaho Transportation Department keeps roads clear for drivers all winter long, including on holidays.

“Our snowplow operators are working around the clock and this is what they do every winter so they are prepared they are ready,” said Jillian Garrigues, the spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department.

If you see a snow plow while driving, give them plenty of space on the road. The safest place is behind them and make sure to never try to pass them on the right side, as you my not be able to see where the plow extends.

Make sure to check conditions, tell someone where you’re going, and pack a winter emergency kit in your car, with items such as warm clothes and a phone charger.

“You want to be prepared to wait it out until help arrives, so you’ll need a small shovel to dig yourself out, some kitty litter or some sand to help give yourself some traction to get going if you’re stuck on ice, food and water, a flashlight, flares, and chains just in case,” said Garrigues.

If you get stuck, try and stay warm.

“We suggest that you check your tail pipe, and if you do have that shovel with you, dig around your tail pipe so you don’t get any kind of carbon monoxide poisoning in your car,” said Garrigues.

When traveling to higher elevations, be “Idaho ready,” and prepare for all possible conditions. You can check road conditions on the State Department of Transportation’s website.