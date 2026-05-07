How to absentee vote in Idaho elections

The deadline is fast approaching to cast an absentee ballot for the Primary Election on May 19.

Any registered voter in Idaho is eligible to cast an absentee ballot. To do so, voters must complete an absentee ballot request form.

WATCH: Guidelines to voting absentee in Idaho elections

Voting in Idaho: How to absentee vote

Registered voters can request a ballot up to 11 days before an election.

Voters can visit voteidaho.gov to submit the request form. The online portal requires users to verify their identity with an Idaho Driver's License or Idaho Identification Card and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

If these digits are not available, a paper application can be downloaded and mailed to the county clerk. Voters may also visit their county elections office.

A new absentee ballot request form must be completed each calendar year.

Absentee Process from Vote Idaho below:

voteidaho.gov

When filling out an absentee ballot, voters should pay attention to ballot instructions. Easy missteps are to forget to sign the outside of the return envelope or to not fill in the box or oval completely.

All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election night. The ballots can be returned via mail or in person to the county clerk. Voters should not wait until the day prior to election day to mail in their ballot.