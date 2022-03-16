How redistricting will impact voters for May primary

IDAHO — The 2022 primary is coming up in about two months and State lawmakers, one US Senate seat and both US House of Representative seats will be on the ballot.

As campaign season heats up, which lawmakers you’re voting on might be different than in previous years, but redistricting could also impact the makeup of the State Legislature.

With Idaho being such a red state, redistricting doesn’t have as much influence on which political party is in power as it may in other states.

But redistricting does still have an impact in Idaho.

“One thing we can see is often not as much protection for incumbents as we might see in some of those other states where the legislature is drawing their own maps,” Boise State University Political Scientist, Jaclyn Kettler, said.

There are several races with incumbents running against each other.

In the Treasure Valley:

Senate District 9: Republican incumbents Abby Lee of Fruitland and Jim Rice of Caldwell

House Seat B District 9: Republican incumbents Judy Boyle of Midvale and Scott Syme of Wilder

Senate District 14: Republican incumbents Scott Grow of Eagle and Steven Thayn of Emmett

Senate District 15: Republican incumbents Fred Martin and Codi Galloway of Boise

House Seat A District 22: Republican incumbents Greg Ferch of Boise and John Vander Woude of Meridian

There are also several incumbents running in new districts.

“We’ve seen some districts where there’s been openings because of retirements,” Kettler said.

This is the case in several districts in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

As we’ve reported, among those retiring are Sen. Grant Burgoyne from Boise and Rep. Sally Toone from Gooding.

“We will definitely see some more turnover in this election than what we would often see because of these new maps and new districts,” Kettler said.

Voters can find their legislative district on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website or on their County Clerk’s website.

Both Ada and Canyon County have maps showing your new district and voting precinct.

As we get closer to the election, voters will be able to view sample ballots. You’ll also receive information in the mail about your polling place, which may have changed because of redistricting.

And as we get closer to the may primary, we’ll have more information about the candidates and what you need to know before heading to the polls.