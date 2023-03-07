House votes to give University of Idaho $1M to help cover expenses related to November homicides

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives voted in favor of HB 222 on March 3, providing a supplemental one-time operating expenditure from the General Fund to the University of Idaho for $1 million.

The money is to be used for unexpected expenses incurred by the University due to the November 2022 homicides of students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

According to our partners at IdahoEdNews, those expenses include increased security, Idaho State Police patrols, student counseling and costs associated with the Nov. 30 vigil honoring the slain students.

The bill also calls for a report to be submitted by the University detailing how the funds are to be used no later than August 1, 2023.

The bill passed in the House by a vote of 56-14 and now moves on to the Senate.

